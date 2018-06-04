Water main replacement causes delays for drivers on Ellerslie Road

A water main break in early 2018 has forced EPCOR to shut down a portion of Ellerslie Road in southwest Edmonton for the second time this year.

Ellerslie Road from 141 Street to east of Rabbit Hill Road, near the Ambleside Eco Station, is closed to traffic.

Spokesperson for EPCOR, Tim le Riche, told Global News the main broke in the winter months and crews were only able to apply a patch at the time. Now that the weather is warmer, crews had to come back in to fully replace the water pipe in that area.

“It’s necessary to ensure reliable water service to the area,” said le Riche, who added the company understands the frustration of residents who are once again having to detour.

The closure is expected to last three weeks with an anticipated completion date of June 15.