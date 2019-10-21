Menu

Crime

Teen suspect charged following stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Brampton

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 6:34 am
Updated October 21, 2019 6:35 am
.
. Andrew Collins / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a 15-year-old boy is charged after a stabbing of another teen, also 15, on Sunday evening.

Peel regional police say they’re investigating the incident at multiple scenes in Brampton, Ont., that are several kilometres apart.

They say a call came in reporting the stabbing at about 7:50 p.m. in the location of Legend Lane and Vintage Gate, where the victim was located.

READ MORE: 3 seriously injured, 1 person in custody following stabbing in Brampton

Police say the stabbing had initially occurred near Dalecrest Road and Parity Road.

Investigators say the boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable conditions.

They say the suspect was taken into custody, and note that this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Their investigation is ongoing.

With files from Global’s Oriena Vuong

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Brampton, Peel Region, Brampton Crime, Brampton Stabbing, teen stabbing
