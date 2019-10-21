Teen suspect charged following stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a 15-year-old boy is charged after a stabbing of another teen, also 15, on Sunday evening.

Peel regional police say they’re investigating the incident at multiple scenes in Brampton, Ont., that are several kilometres apart.

They say a call came in reporting the stabbing at about 7:50 p.m. in the location of Legend Lane and Vintage Gate, where the victim was located.

Police say the stabbing had initially occurred near Dalecrest Road and Parity Road.

Investigators say the boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to stable conditions.

They say the suspect was taken into custody, and note that this was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Their investigation is ongoing.

–With files from Global’s Oriena Vuong