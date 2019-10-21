Saskatoon candidates make final push on last day of campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Three Saskatoon candidates were visiting would-be constituents on the last day of the federal campaign in an attempt to boost their votes.

“We are trying to get those voters we have identified… to the polls,” said Kevin Waugh, the Conservative Party candidate for the Saskatoon-Grasswood riding. Waugh served as MP for the constituency in Canada’s last parliament.

Waugh, Tracy Muggli, the Liberal candidate and Waugh’s rival for Saskatoon-Grasswood, and the NDP candidate for Saskatoon West Sheri Benson all went door-to-door with their honed pitches to sway the minds of undecided voters after a campaign that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called “more polarized (and) more divisive” than the 2015 contest.

The incumbent candidates said it was a symptom of politics and the election.

“There was a lot of partisanship even before we left the House of Commons,” said Benson.

“Yes, a lot of the parties have gone deep into the rhetoric, but at the same time what is the vision for Canada?” Waugh said.

Muggli, the candidate who has not been elected, said she believed that “we all have a responsibility to ensure this is an inclusive and caring community.”

The doors they knocked on weren’t random. They were the houses of voters who had previously given the parties their personal information. The candidates visited to ensure that they still had the support and that they could count on the votes during the election on Monday.

The candidates, their staff and volunteers will visit some of the houses again on Monday to ensure that the supporters are actually going to the ballots.