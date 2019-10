Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds walked into a west end hospital Sunday evening.

Police received reports that a man was shot inside a restaurant near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue a little after 3:30 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they were not able to locate a victim.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

