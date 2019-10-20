Menu

Crime

Hamilton police identify victim of fatal shooting at billiards club

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 5:11 pm
Hamilton police identify victim of fatal shooting on York Boulevard. .
Hamilton police identify victim of fatal shooting on York Boulevard. . Lisa Polewski / Global News

The man who was shot outside of Boulevard Billiards in Hamilton early Saturday morning has been identified.

Obsa Junedi-Mahamed, 29, was found by police on the sidewalk outside the club without vital signs and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they were called to Boulevard Billiards at 303 York Blvd. in the city’s centre just after 1:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting at billiards club Hamilton’s 10th homicide of 2019: police

Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene. His identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

After interviewing witnesses, Hamilton police’s homicide unit believes two male suspects argued with the victim prior to the shooting.

The suspects were believed to have been wearing dark hoodies and jackets.

READ MORE: Family remembers Hamilton teen fatally stabbed outside high school as ‘sweet,’ ‘kind’ boy

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have no immediate motive, and a weapon has not yet been recovered.

This is Hamilton’s 10th homicide of 2019.

— With files from Don Mitchell

TAGS
CrimeShootingHamilton PoliceHamilton ShootingHamilton homicideVictim Identifiedboulevard billiards10th homicideObsa Junedi-Mahamed
