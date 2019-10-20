Hamilton police identify victim of fatal shooting at billiards club

Send this page to someone via email

The man who was shot outside of Boulevard Billiards in Hamilton early Saturday morning has been identified.

Obsa Junedi-Mahamed, 29, was found by police on the sidewalk outside the club without vital signs and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said they were called to Boulevard Billiards at 303 York Blvd. in the city’s centre just after 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene. His identity was confirmed following an autopsy.

After interviewing witnesses, Hamilton police’s homicide unit believes two male suspects argued with the victim prior to the shooting.

The suspects were believed to have been wearing dark hoodies and jackets.

Police say they have no immediate motive, and a weapon has not yet been recovered.

This is Hamilton’s 10th homicide of 2019.

— With files from Don Mitchell