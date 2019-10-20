This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Oct. 20, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Focus Montreal returns with a look at the 2019 federal election.

This week, Global Montreal invited guests to discuss the polls and the youth vote ahead of Monday’s election.

Global previously hosted Quebec electoral district candidate debates on immigration, the environment, healthcare and the economy.

What the polls are telling us

With the federal election just hours away, the polls are giving us an indication as to how voters are feeling and what we might expect come Monday night.

READ MORE: Tories viewed as most likely to keep promises, but voters remain cynical: Ipsos poll

The latest Ipsos poll has the conservatives ahead of the Liberals by two per cent while the NDP continues to see a steady rise in popularity with what is being called the Singh surge.

Story continues below advertisement

The Green Party and the People’s Party of Canada remain steady at eight and two per cent respectively, and as for the Bloc Québécois, they are seeing a surprising resurgence in popularity.

Global’s Tim Sargeant sat down with Ipsos Quebec general manager Sebastein Dallaire to discuss what the polls are indicating. Watch below.

9:34 Focus Montreal: Federal Election polls Focus Montreal: Federal Election polls

The Youth vote

For the first time, millennial voters will make up the biggest voting bloc in a federal election.

More millenials are now eligible to vote in Canada than baby boomers. While this means the cohort could have a very significant impact on the results, the question remains whether they will turn out to vote.

Elections Canada data from the 2015 federal election showed that 57 per cent of voters aged 18 to 24 cast a ballot.

READ MORE: For the 1st time, millennial voters will make up the biggest voting bloc in a federal election

Recent findings from Abacus data however shows a decrease in motivation among this year’s younger voters.

Global’s Tim Sargeant sat down with Samantha Reusch, Research and Evaluations Manager at Apathy is Boring and Sofia Descalzi, National Chairperson of The Canadian Federation of Students to discuss the youth vote. Watch below.

Story continues below advertisement

7:28 Focus Montreal: Youth vote Focus Montreal: Youth vote

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping the community by bringing their stories into focus.

The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

–With files from Global News’ Maryam Shah, Taz Dhaliwal, Hannah Jackson and Dexter Nyuurnibe