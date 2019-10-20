Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Federal leaders make final campaign push ahead of election day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2019 6:53 am
Updated October 20, 2019 6:54 am
Federal party leaders from left to right: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May,.
Federal party leaders from left to right: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May,. THE CANADIAN PRESS/compilation

In 24 hours, it will be up to Canadians — but until then it’s coming down to the wire.

The contenders in Monday’s federal election are staging one final, frantic barrage of sales pitches before voters go to the polls, and they’re doing it in and around Vancouver, where a host of seats are still up for grabs.

READ MORE: Crowd at Conservative rally in Ontario chanted ‘lock him up’ when Scheer mentioned Trudeau

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer kicks off his day in Stanley Park before visiting a number of local ridings, culminating in a rally at a hotel near the city airport.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is also on the West Coast, staging visits with voters and candidates in Port Moody and Surrey, B.C., before a final rally in Victoria.

Strategic Voting in the 2019 federal election
Strategic Voting in the 2019 federal election

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is also in the region, mainstreeting in Vancouver and Surrey, B.C.

Green Leader Elizabeth May is expected to focus on her home territory of Vancouver Island, while People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier wraps up his campaign in his Quebec riding of Beauce.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionAndrew ScheerDecision Canadacanada election 2019Jagmeet SinghElections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth May
