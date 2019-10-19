Menu

OHL Roundup: Saturday, October 19, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 11:13 pm

ERIE, Pa. – Richard Whittaker was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Erie Otters 3-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Thomas Harley and Keean Washkurak had goals in regulation time for the Steelheads (4-6-0). Kai Edmonds stopped 29 shots for the win.

Hayden Fowler and Chad Yetman scored for the Otters (6-5-1). Daniel Murphy made 31 saves for Erie.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Otters went 0 for 3 and Mississauga was 0 for 1.

ICEDOGS 5 STORM 4 (SO)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ivan Lodnia scored in regulation time and again in the shootout to lead Niagara past Guelph.

Kyen Sopa scored twice for the IceDogs (4-5-3), while Philip Tomasino added a goal.

Pavel Gogolev and Cedric Ralph had two goals apiece for the Storm (3-3-3).

KNIGHTS 6 FRONTENACS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista had a hat trick as the Knights doubled Kingston.

Nathan Dunkley, Liam Foudy and Connor McMichael rounded out the attack for London (4-4-1).

Dennis Golovatchev, Francesco Arcuri and Vitali Pinchuk supplied the offence for the Frontenacs (1-7-3).

FIREBIRDS 6 BATTALION 3

FLINT, Mich. — Jack Wismer struck twice as the Firebirds downed North Bay.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk’s goal at the 7:51 mark of the third period was the winner for Flint (7-3-0), while Jake Durham, Ty Dellandrea and Ethan Keppen also found the back of the net.

Matthew Struthers scored twice for the Battalion (3-8-0) and Kyle Jackson added a goal.

SPIRIT 5 RANGERS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti led the Spirit past Kitchener with a pair of goals.

Mason Millman had the eventual winner late in the second period for Saginaw (8-4-1), while Cole Coskey and Damien Giroux also scored.

Reid Valade, Ville Ottavainen and Mike Petizian provided the offence for the Rangers (5-2-4).

COLTS 7 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Matej Pekar scored three times, including the winner, as Barrie raced past the Greyhounds.

Christopher Cameron, Luke Bignell, Ryan Suzuki and Nathan Allensen also scored for the Colts (6-4-1).

Rory Kerins led Sault Ste. Marie (5-5-1) with a pair of goals. Dominic Mufarreh and Alex Johnston also scored.

ATTACK 4 WOLVES 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Adam McMaster’s power-play winner came at the 12:28 mark of the second period as the Attack beat Sudbury.

Ethan Burroughs, Andrew Perrott and Matthew Philip also scored for Owen Sound (7-2-1).

Shane Bulitka scored for the Wolves (7-5-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
