Man in life-threatening condition following shooting in Swansea

Toronto police say a man has been transported to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s west end Saturday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Meadows around 7:45 p.m for reports of a shooting.

Police said the man was found unconscious with serious injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre.

Police said a white sedan was seen leaving the area.

