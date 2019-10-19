Man in life-threatening condition following shooting in Swansea

Toronto police say a man has been transported to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s west end Saturday night.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Meadows around 7:45 p.m for reports of a shooting.
Police said the man was found unconscious with serious injuries.
Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre.
Police said a white sedan was seen leaving the area.
