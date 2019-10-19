Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition following shooting in Swansea

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 8:52 pm
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto's west end on Saturday night.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto's west end on Saturday night. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been transported to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the city’s west end Saturday night.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Meadows around 7:45 p.m for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Oakwood C.I. student shot during altercation near west-end Toronto school

Police said the man was found unconscious with serious injuries.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim at the scene before transporting him to a trauma centre.

Police said a white sedan was seen leaving the area.

READ MORE: Police identify man fatally shot in north-end Toronto

