Crime

Male patient seriously injured in shooting near west-end Toronto high school

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:12 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 3:24 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting near a west-end Toronto high school.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The spokesperson said the shooting happened on a street outside of Oakwood Collegiate Institute.

Police said the victim ran into the school for assistance.

Paramedics said the patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Oakwood Collegiate Institute was put in a hold-and-secure mode after the shooting.

Police closed the westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue West between Oakwood and Appleton avenues.

