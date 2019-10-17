Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in north-end Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 9:08 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 9:10 pm
Officers block off a scene at a Don Mills Road complex.
Officers block off a scene at a Don Mills Road complex. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end Thursday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to a residential area on Don Mills Road near Steeles Avenue East at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who heard gunshots.

A spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital by friends in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

St. Michael's Hospital's trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto's victims of violence

The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.

As of Thursday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.



TAGS
CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto MurderDon Mills and Steeles shooting
