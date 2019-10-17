Man dead after shooting in north-end Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city’s north end Thursday evening.
Police said emergency crews were called to a residential area on Don Mills Road near Steeles Avenue East at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who heard gunshots.
A spokesperson said the victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital by friends in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.
The homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
As of Thursday evening, police didn’t release suspect information.
