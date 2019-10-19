Menu

Scheer says national energy corridor will help unite Canadians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 12:54 pm
TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party will stand up for the big ideas and major projects that will help unify Canada.

He says he does not think he is encouraging regional alienation or privileging any province above another in his platform, though he makes a number of specific commitments aimed at Quebec.

READ MORE: ‘Complete nonsense’: Experts dispute Scheer’s claims about forming government

Scheer says his proposal for a national energy corridor will in fact help bring the country together.

In contrast, Scheer says that over the last four years, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau‘s administration has pit region against region.

READ MORE: Documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair must be preserved, Scheer tells bureaucrats

Scheer says his plan for the environment will also meet the concerns of Albertans who are concerned about climate change, thousands of whom rallied Friday with activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton.

Scheer is in the Greater Toronto Area today campaigning on the final weekend before the federal election on Monday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
