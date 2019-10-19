Man stabbed during a drug transaction gone wrong in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man was stabbed Friday night in downtown Montreal in what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. on Evans Street near the intersection of Saint-Urbain Street, in the Quartier des Spectacles district.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital but his life is not in danger.

Police say a conflict had escalated between the suspect and the victim in the courtyard of a building. The suspect escaped through an alley after the attack and is still wanted as of Saturday morning.

Police say the victim is collaborating very little with authorities.

An investigation at the scene of the crime underway.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

