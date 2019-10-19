Menu

Canada

Man stabbed during a drug transaction gone wrong in downtown Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2019 1:19 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 1:20 pm
Police say the victim is collaborating very little with authorities.
Police say the victim is collaborating very little with authorities. TVA, File

A 34-year-old man was stabbed Friday night in downtown Montreal in what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 p.m. on Evans Street near the intersection of Saint-Urbain Street, in the Quartier des Spectacles district.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, the victim suffered stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital but his life is not in danger.

READ MORE: Ugo Fredette found guilty of first degree murder in slaying of ex wife, stranger

Police say a conflict had escalated between the suspect and the victim in the courtyard of a building. The suspect escaped through an alley after the attack and is still wanted as of Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim is collaborating very little with authorities.

An investigation at the scene of the crime underway.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

© 2019 The Canadian Press
