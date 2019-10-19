Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seize firearm, arrest man and woman from PEI in Amherst, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 11:33 am
Police say shortly after 10 p.m., an Amherst RCMP officer was driving through a parking lot on Highway 6 when a vehicle caught his attention.
Police say shortly after 10 p.m., an Amherst RCMP officer was driving through a parking lot on Highway 6 when a vehicle caught his attention. File / RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have seized a firearm and arrested a man and a woman from PEI after a traffic stop in Amherst, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say shortly after 10 p.m., an Amherst RCMP officer was driving through a parking lot on Highway 6 when a vehicle caught his attention.

A search of the licence plate showed the vehicle was not a correct match to the description provided, and the officer reportedly saw a man near the vehicle attempting to stay out of sight.

READ MORE: Halifax RCMP investigating robbery in Lower Sackville

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s licence.

Further investigation resulted in police seizing a loaded handgun and arresting the driver, as well as a female passenger, without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Steven Wallace Frizzell, 46, of Summerside, PEI, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Trudy Lynn McKibbon, 32, of Kensington, PEI, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, identity fraud, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax
Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax

Frizzell and McKibbon appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Friday and were released on conditions.

They are both scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Nov, 18, 2019.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPTraffic StopPEIAmherstSummersideWeapons SeizedAmherst Provincial CourtRCMP cruiserKensignton
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.