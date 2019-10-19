RCMP seize firearm, arrest man and woman from PEI in Amherst, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have seized a firearm and arrested a man and a woman from PEI after a traffic stop in Amherst, N.S., on Thursday.

Police say shortly after 10 p.m., an Amherst RCMP officer was driving through a parking lot on Highway 6 when a vehicle caught his attention.

A search of the licence plate showed the vehicle was not a correct match to the description provided, and the officer reportedly saw a man near the vehicle attempting to stay out of sight.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid driver’s licence.

Further investigation resulted in police seizing a loaded handgun and arresting the driver, as well as a female passenger, without incident.

Steven Wallace Frizzell, 46, of Summerside, PEI, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Trudy Lynn McKibbon, 32, of Kensington, PEI, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, identity fraud, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Frizzell and McKibbon appeared in Amherst Provincial Court on Friday and were released on conditions.

They are both scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Nov, 18, 2019.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.