Man carrying baby struck by alleged impaired driver in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a man holding a baby was struck by a vehicle in the city’s north end Friday.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened in the area of Avenue Road and Haddington Avenue, shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Images from the scene showed a grey sedan surrounded by police tape in a residential area.

Police said the man was seriously injured in the collision, but there was no word on the baby’s condition.

Both victims were transported to hospital for treatment, officials said.

