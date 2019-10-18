Regina Pats look to end 9-game winless streak in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats (1-9) look to end their nine-game losing streak when they travel to Lethbridge on Friday for a game against the Hurricanes (5-4-0-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

After winning their first game of the season against Moose Jaw, the Pats have yet to win again.

The Hurricanes will be a familiar face, after beating the Pats 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in Regina.

Overall, it was a strong showing for the Pats who battled back from 5-2 to make it interesting while outshooting the Hurricanes 26-24.

They went 3-for-8 on the powerplay and killed off all four of their own penalties.

Fifteen-year-old Matthew Kieper made his first WHL start in net and let in five goals on 13 shots in the loss. He was replaced by Danton Belluk, who stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Following Friday’s game against the Hurricanes, the Pats will travel to Red Deer for a game against the Rebels (4-5).

They return home for the Prairie Classic against the Calgary Hitmen (4-2-1) at Mosaic Stadium.

