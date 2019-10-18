Menu

Regina Pats look to end 9-game winless streak in Lethbridge

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:53 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 6:52 pm
The Regina Pats are looking for a strong showing as they travel to Alberta this weekend for games against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels. .
The Regina Pats are looking for a strong showing as they travel to Alberta this weekend for games against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels. . Milana Paddock / The Regina Pats

The Regina Pats (1-9) look to end their nine-game losing streak when they travel to Lethbridge on Friday for a game against the Hurricanes (5-4-0-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

After winning their first game of the season against Moose Jaw, the Pats have yet to win again.

The Hurricanes will be a familiar face, after beating the Pats 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in Regina.

READ MORE: Regina Pats drop sixth straight in loss to Moose Jaw Warriors

Overall, it was a strong showing for the Pats who battled back from 5-2 to make it interesting while outshooting the Hurricanes 26-24.

They went 3-for-8 on the powerplay and killed off all four of their own penalties.

Fifteen-year-old Matthew Kieper made his first WHL start in net and let in five goals on 13 shots in the loss. He was replaced by Danton Belluk, who stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Regina Pats blow early lead, drop seventh straight in loss to Edmonton Oil Kings

Following Friday’s game against the Hurricanes, the Pats will travel to Red Deer for a game against the Rebels (4-5).

They return home for the Prairie Classic against the Calgary Hitmen (4-2-1) at Mosaic Stadium.

Regina Pats prepare for ‘battle’ in home opener against Moose Jaw Warriors
Regina Pats prepare for ‘battle’ in home opener against Moose Jaw Warriors
