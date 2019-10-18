Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Runners not getting refunds after Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service half-marathon cancelled

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:26 pm
Marathon participants get ready to kick off the annual WFPS Marathon three years ago.
Marathon participants get ready to kick off the annual WFPS Marathon three years ago. Zahra Premji/Global News

A popular, long-running half-marathon set for this weekend has been cancelled over safety concerns following last weekend’s storm.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Half Marathon — a fundraiser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation — had been scheduled for Sunday.

The news comes in the wake of a record-setting storm that left Winnipeg streets and sidewalks covered in heavy debris from fallen trees and branches.

READ MORE: Runner wins top spot in Manitoba Marathon, running first marathon ever

In a statement, race director Jonathan Torchia said the City of Winnipeg recommended cancelling the race, and organizers agreed to do so.

No refunds will be given to participants, however, as Torchia said it’s too close to race day to compensate runners.

All money raised will still go toward the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

IMPORTANT INFORMATION | RACE CANCELLED.

A post shared by WFPS RUN (@wfpsrun) on

WPS Half Marathon 2019
WPS Half Marathon 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
WFPSHeart And Stroke FoundationcancelledWFPS Half MarathonJonathan Torchiacancelled marathon
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.