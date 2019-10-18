Runners not getting refunds after Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service half-marathon cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A popular, long-running half-marathon set for this weekend has been cancelled over safety concerns following last weekend’s storm.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Half Marathon — a fundraiser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation — had been scheduled for Sunday.

The news comes in the wake of a record-setting storm that left Winnipeg streets and sidewalks covered in heavy debris from fallen trees and branches.

In a statement, race director Jonathan Torchia said the City of Winnipeg recommended cancelling the race, and organizers agreed to do so.

No refunds will be given to participants, however, as Torchia said it’s too close to race day to compensate runners.

All money raised will still go toward the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

4:17 WPS Half Marathon 2019 WPS Half Marathon 2019