Pepper spray, taser needed to subdue agitated man in early morning attacks

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after causing a disruption at a Henry Avenue business, followed by a confrontation with police.

Police said the incident took place just before 5 a.m. Thursday, when a 64-year-old woman was confronted by an “agitated male” as she tried to get in to her workplace.

In an attempt to get inside, the suspect pushed the woman, causing her to fall backward and hit her head. She was later taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

One of the woman’s co-workers, a 38-year-old man, challenged the suspect, who then chased him down Henry Street until police could be flagged down.

Officers chased the uncooperative suspect to the area of George Avenue and Edwin Street, where police said the man assumed a fighting stance. An attempt at subduing him with pepper spray didn’t work, so a taser was used on the man, say police.

Police said he began to kick officers as they handcuffed him, causing a serious injury to one officer’s hand. The suspect was taken into custody and brought to hospital due to his agitated state.

Jake Richard Ambridge, 26, has been charged with breaking, entering and committing assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault, assaulting a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer.

He was detained in custody.

