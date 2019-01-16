Thugs hit 3 kids with pepper spray, threaten mother with hatchet in North End home invasion

A home invasion in the North End saw three children suffer from the effects of pepper spray and a mother and child threatened with a hatchet.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Powers Street at about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. There, the victims told police several males had forced their way into the home.

The male victim had a gun pointed at him and was doused with pepper spray, which then hurt several people inside, including three children aged 3, 5, and 7.

One person then threatened a young woman in her 20s and her daughter with a hatchet, saying the mother would be assaulted.

Meanwhile, the house was being ransacked and the males ran off with stolen property.

The K9 unit and officers headed to a home in the 500 block of College Avenue. After a standoff that lasted about an hour, three people were taken out of the house and into custody.

Police said they don’t believe the home invasion was random.

Brandon David Thomas Richard, 25, faces numerous charges, including breaking and entering, robbery, six counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon and other weapons charges.

Jarrett Michael Stevens, 22, faces numerous charges including breaking and entering, robbery, wearing a disguise, six counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon and other weapons charges.

One suspect was released without being charged, said police. No one went to hospital. The investigation continues.

