Three arrests made in connection with armed North End home invasion

Winnipeg police have taken three people into custody in relation to an armed home invasion early Sunday morning in the city’s North End.

Police said three masked men – armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a machete – forced their way into a Stella Avenue residence and demanded that a 14-year-old girl give them access to a neighbouring suite.

When they entered the suite, they forced all five adult occupants to the ground and demanded personal belongings.

One of the suspects found two more victims asleep on the second floor and demanded money from them at gunpoint. He also filled a bag with video games.

John Peter Roulette-Linklater, 25, has been charged with two counts of robbery, breaking and entering, disguise with intent, kidnapping, possessing a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Terrance Ryan Asham, 25, faces two counts of robbery, breaking and entering, disguise with intent, kidnapping, and seven firearms charges.

Julian Russell Hawk, 40, faces five counts of robbery, breaking and entering, disguise with intent, kidnapping, and possessing a weapon.

Police say their investigation revealed that Hawk was also responsible for a commercial theft on Mountain Ave. Nov. 15, as well as two convenience store robberies Nov. 16.

All three have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

