Winnipeg police deal with drunken brawl, furniture thrown through hotel window, frightening home invasion NYE

The holiday season was a chaotic one for Winnipeg police.

Among the notable calls police dealt with between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day were a series of incidents at the Marlborough Hotel downtown.

Police said a drunk man threw a table out of a seventh-floor window of a downtown hotel on New Year’s Eve, causing $10,000 in damages. He then assaulted an officer during his arrest.

At the same hotel’s bar, the Regal Beagle, the New Year’s Eve mayhem continued, including drunk, weapon-wielding patrons, several fights, and an incident in which police were surrounded and assaulted by an unruly crowd.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police kept busy with extra-violent weekend

Due to the concern for public safety, police said they issued an emergency closure order for the bar.

However, Marlborough Hotel General Manager Brett Marynuk told Global News that police didn’t issue an order – that instead, police asked hotel management to shut down, and they agreed.

Marynuk said they ended up closing only half an hour early and re-opened the following day.

“Safety’s our top concern here,” said Marynuk, adding police were all over the streets outside the hotel.

“Typical New Year’s Eve in Winnipeg.”

During the melee – which involved more than 20 police officers and cadets – a wanted man, Michael Caribou, was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant.

“Our officers going to rowdy bar situations – often on a Saturday night or on New Year’s Eve – is not uncommon,” said Cst. Rob Carver on Wednesday.

“I’ve been to them myself, where we’ve got 15 or 20 officers showing up having to deal with crowds of a couple hundred revelers who are intoxicated and often very aggressive.

“It’s disturbingly common, actually.”

READ MORE: Woman charged after allegedly assaulting 3 Winnipeg police officers with knife

A terrifying incident took place on the morning of New Year’s Eve in the Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood, when a home was invaded while two children – age 10 and 12 – were home alone.

The kids reportedly locked themselves in a bedroom and called 911 while the robbery was happening. Police arrived within two minutes and arrested the suspect.

Over the holiday season, police received a total of 7,559 calls to 911 and nearly 3,500 non-emergency calls.

Among the incidents police responded to over that time:

A drug arrest that resulted in the seizure of $1,100 in cash and $2,000 of meth

A Transit driver found a sawed-off rifle

A string of 15 armed commercial robberies throughout the city

Multiple weapons arrests

Arson

Attempted murder

Strong-arm robberies

Sexual assault

Two homicides

WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains how the community helps solve homicides