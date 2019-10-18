Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at the Circle K convenience store at the corner of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Police say a lone male with a hood over his head entered the store and allegedly threatened the employee inside with a knife.

The suspect allegedly stole some merchandise and fled the scene south on foot along Aylmer Street.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is in his late 30s to early 40s, standing five-feet-two-inches with a full beard. He was wearing a waist-length black jacket with a hood, grey and white pants, black and white gloves and a baseball cap with the symbol of flames on the peak. He was also carrying a reusable bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

