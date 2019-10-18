Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Jailbird: Entangled owl freed as Regina police swoop to the rescue

By Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:02 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 3:11 pm
The owl was taken to Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education in Regina, and is expected to be released in the coming days.
The owl was taken to Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education in Regina, and is expected to be released in the coming days. Regina Police Service / Facebook

An owl ended up behind bars Thursday night after a daring rescue by police.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray tweeted that patrol officers came across the bird with its wings entangled in a net. After some careful work to keep themselves and the owl safe, the bird was rescued.

One officer, identified on social media as Cst. Cooper, is seen in a photo warming the feathery suspect with a jacket. Another image shows the owl placed behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

But this is no jailbird — the owl, which is female, was taken to Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Regina.

In a Facebook post, Salthaven stated the suspect in question had some minor swelling and bruising, and will undergo an X-ray to ensure no further serious injuries.

The centre expects the owl to be released in a couple of days.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceRPSOwlEvan Braywildlife rescueWildlife RehabilitationSalthaven
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.