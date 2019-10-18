Jailbird: Entangled owl freed as Regina police swoop to the rescue

Send this page to someone via email

An owl ended up behind bars Thursday night after a daring rescue by police.

Regina police Chief Evan Bray tweeted that patrol officers came across the bird with its wings entangled in a net. After some careful work to keep themselves and the owl safe, the bird was rescued.

One officer, identified on social media as Cst. Cooper, is seen in a photo warming the feathery suspect with a jacket. Another image shows the owl placed behind bars.

Our @reginapolice patrol officers saved this poor gal who was caught in a net! Some careful work to keep both her and themselves safe, resulted in a successful rescue. Working now with @SalthavenWest to get her back into the wild! #cstjoncooper #proudchief #rpsgivesahoot pic.twitter.com/KAH2YikOrK — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

But this is no jailbird — the owl, which is female, was taken to Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Regina.

In a Facebook post, Salthaven stated the suspect in question had some minor swelling and bruising, and will undergo an X-ray to ensure no further serious injuries.

The centre expects the owl to be released in a couple of days.