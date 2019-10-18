Jailbird: Entangled owl freed as Regina police swoop to the rescue

An owl ended up behind bars Thursday night after a daring rescue by police.
Regina police Chief Evan Bray tweeted that patrol officers came across the bird with its wings entangled in a net. After some careful work to keep themselves and the owl safe, the bird was rescued.
One officer, identified on social media as Cst. Cooper, is seen in a photo warming the feathery suspect with a jacket. Another image shows the owl placed behind bars.
But this is no jailbird — the owl, which is female, was taken to Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Regina.
In a Facebook post, Salthaven stated the suspect in question had some minor swelling and bruising, and will undergo an X-ray to ensure no further serious injuries.
The centre expects the owl to be released in a couple of days.
COMMENTS