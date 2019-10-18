Menu

Nova Scotia universities get $400,000 grant for sexual violence initiatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 2:18 pm
Saint Mary's University is seen in this undated file photograph. .
Saint Mary's University is seen in this undated file photograph. . File/Global News

Nova Scotia has announced $400,000 in support of seven initiatives aimed at preventing sexual violence on university campuses.

The money is part of a five-year agreement with universities that provides $470,000 per year for sexual violence prevention.

Among the initiatives supported through the funding are student liaison positions at each university campus, a sexual violence prevention co-ordinator position and a program to evaluate progress in changing attitudes around sexual violence.

Paula Barry Mercer, co-chair of the provincial sexual violence prevention committee, says the evaluation program will be key in determining whether the initiatives are actually working.

She says the research will be conducted this winter and repeated in three to four years.

Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis says the approved projects will be led by Saint Mary’s University, St. Francis Xavier University, Mount Saint Vincent University and the Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Nova ScotiaNova Scotia PoliticsUniversitySexual violenceSaint Mary's UniversityMount Saint Vincent UniversitySt. Francis Xavier UniversityNova Scotia UniversitiesSexual Violence PreventionPaula Barry Mercer
