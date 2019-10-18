Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior last seen in Portage la Prairie.

Raymond Mcleson, 77, has been missing since Oct. 13.

READ MORE: Generators flying off shelves in Portage la Prairie

His family says it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for an extended period of time.

Police and family members are concerned for his well-being.

77yo Raymond Mcleson is MISSING & was last seen on Oct 13 in Portage la Prairie. It is believed he is driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150, with licence plate number GEL 816. Police worried about his well-being. Have info? Call Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb at 204-857-4445. pic.twitter.com/NEujZtWQdP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Mcleson is 5’8” tall with green eyes. He is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Ford-F150 pick-up truck, licence plate number GEL 816.

Anyone with information on McLeson’s whereabouts should call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

0:40 Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man. Snow storm downs wreaks havoc in Portage la Prairie, Man.