Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior last seen in Portage la Prairie.
Raymond Mcleson, 77, has been missing since Oct. 13.
His family says it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for an extended period of time.
Police and family members are concerned for his well-being.
Mcleson is 5’8” tall with green eyes. He is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Ford-F150 pick-up truck, licence plate number GEL 816.
Anyone with information on McLeson’s whereabouts should call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
