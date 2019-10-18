Saskatchewan weather outlook: teen temperatures slip away

Send this page to someone via email

Teen temperatures slip away as minus double-digit morning wind chills return.

Weather forecast

Friday

After starting the day out just below freezing in Saskatoon and a few degrees above it in Regina, mostly sunny skies kicked into both cities, helping warm temperatures into mid-single digits before noon.

Teen temperatures return during the afternoon as sunny skies prevail across much of the province.

Friday night

Clouds slide through with a slight chance of showers Friday night as the mercury dips back toward the freezing mark overnight.

Saturday

There could be some lingering clouds in Regina early Saturday, but sunshine will move in by midday and dominate the entire day in Saskatoon.

Temperatures are anticipated to make it into low double digits by a few degrees with a bit of a breeze picking up from the west in southern portions of the province.

There is a chance of a few showers early Saturday as a system passes by east of the province. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Sunny breaks are possible at times on Sunday, but clouds will be rolling through during the day as daytime highs duck back into single digits.

There is a chance of a few spotty flurries in the north and showers in the south on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Work week outlook

-10 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill on election day Monday in the morning before sunny skies return during the day along with temperatures making it into high single digits, so there is no excuse to not get out and vote.

Clouds build back in during the final full week of October with a chance of flurries as a system passes through on Thursday as afternoon highs sink back into mid-single digits.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 18, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Oct. 18, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

The October 18 Your Saskatchewan photo of Woodcock Falls on Fond-du-Lac River was taken by Billy Mercredi:

The October 18 Your Saskatchewan photo of Woodcock Falls on Fond-du-Lac River was taken by Billy Mercredi. Billy Mercredi / Viewer Submitted

