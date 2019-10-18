Ontario commits $30 million to bring broadband internet to 5 northern Indigenous communities

Send this page to someone via email

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Ontario says it will spend $30 million to help bring broadband internet service to five northern Indigenous communities.

Premier Doug Ford announced the funding Friday for the Matawa communities north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The province is making a contribution to the $69.2 million project which will begin this winter.

The project will connect about 650 homes and 28 businesses, schools and government offices to high-speed internet.

Approximately 800 kilometres of fibre-optic cable will be installed in order to connect the communities.

It’s part of a $315 million plan the provincial government has to increase access to broadband across Ontario.

