Sports

Nolan Foote named Kelowna Rockets’ captain for Memorial Cup season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:02 pm
Nolan Foote, 18, becomes the 25th captain in team history, and follows in the footsteps of brother Cal Foote, who was Kelowna’s captain in 2017-18.
Nolan Foote, 18, becomes the 25th captain in team history, and follows in the footsteps of brother Cal Foote, who was Kelowna's captain in 2017-18.

Kelowna Rockets forward Nolan Foote was named the team’s captain on Friday morning.

The Rockets, who will host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, went without a captain last season, instead choosing several assistant/alternate captains.

Foote, 18, becomes the 25th captain in team history, following in the footsteps of older brother Cal Foote, who was Kelowna’s last captain in 2017-18.

“As general manager, I included all of our hockey operations people in this decision,” Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton said in a press release.

“When you’re picking a captain, you need someone who is going to be a proven leader and, in my mind, Nolan will be a great leader for the Rockets this season. He’s been our best player most nights this season so far, and I believe that your captain has to be your best player most nights.

“I think his brother Cal was an excellent captain for us, and he has a lot of those traits of his brother. He’s come out of his first NHL camp stronger than ever.”

WHL highlights: Rockets fall to Blazers 5-2
WHL highlights: Rockets fall to Blazers 5-2

This is Foote’s fourth season with Kelowna, which selected him in the second round, 42nd overall, of the WHL’s 2015 bantam draft.

Last season, the six-foot-four-inch, 200-pound forward tallied 36 goals and 27 points for 63 points in 63 regular-season games.

At the 2019 NHL draft in June in Vancouver, Foote was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It means a lot,” Foote said of being named captain. “Obviously the Kelowna Rockets are such a great organization, one of the best in the CHL. I’m very honoured to wear it.

“It’s a huge year hosting the Memorial Cup, and I want to lead this team to a championship.”

Rockets Report Pavel Novak
Rockets Report Pavel Novak
