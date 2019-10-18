Nolan Foote named Kelowna Rockets’ captain for Memorial Cup season

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Rockets forward Nolan Foote was named the team’s captain on Friday morning.

The Rockets, who will host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May, went without a captain last season, instead choosing several assistant/alternate captains.

Foote, 18, becomes the 25th captain in team history, following in the footsteps of older brother Cal Foote, who was Kelowna’s last captain in 2017-18.

“As general manager, I included all of our hockey operations people in this decision,” Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton said in a press release.

“When you’re picking a captain, you need someone who is going to be a proven leader and, in my mind, Nolan will be a great leader for the Rockets this season. He’s been our best player most nights this season so far, and I believe that your captain has to be your best player most nights.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think his brother Cal was an excellent captain for us, and he has a lot of those traits of his brother. He’s come out of his first NHL camp stronger than ever.”

2:04 WHL highlights: Rockets fall to Blazers 5-2 WHL highlights: Rockets fall to Blazers 5-2

This is Foote’s fourth season with Kelowna, which selected him in the second round, 42nd overall, of the WHL’s 2015 bantam draft.

Last season, the six-foot-four-inch, 200-pound forward tallied 36 goals and 27 points for 63 points in 63 regular-season games.

At the 2019 NHL draft in June in Vancouver, Foote was selected in the first round, 27th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It means a lot,” Foote said of being named captain. “Obviously the Kelowna Rockets are such a great organization, one of the best in the CHL. I’m very honoured to wear it.

“It’s a huge year hosting the Memorial Cup, and I want to lead this team to a championship.”

2:05 Rockets Report Pavel Novak Rockets Report Pavel Novak