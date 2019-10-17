Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 1:41 am
Updated October 17, 2019 1:42 am

KELOWNA, B.C. – Nolan Foote scored 1:05 into overtime on Wednesday, leading his Kelowna Rockets to a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

The 18-year-old Tampa Bay Lightning prospect also had a regulation goal in the victory. Pavel Novak also scored for the Rockets (6-3-1).

Ben King and Brecon Wood scored for the Broncos (2-5-2).

Cole Schwebius turned aside 22 shots for the Rockets and Isaac Poulter had 33 saves for the visiting team.

Swift Current’s Carter Chorney was given a match penalty for major fighting 17:54 into the first period.

SILVERTIPS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored twice as the Everett Silvertips vanquished the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cole Fonstad also scored for the Silvertips (6-3-0-0), who went two-for-five on the power play.

Cole Reinhardt and Jonny Lambos scored for the Wheat Kings (3-6-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.