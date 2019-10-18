Immigration offices closed at Complexe Guy-Favreau due to bed bugs

Send this page to someone via email

The immigration offices at Complexe Guy-Favreau in downtown Montreal are closed due to bed bugs.

A spokesperson with the federal government’s Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirmed on Friday that an infestation was discovered on the third and 10th floors of the building on Wednesday.

“The Immigration and Refugee Board has initiated procedures to decontaminate all of its offices as a preventive measure,” Charles Drouin wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Is that a bed bug? App explains how to identify, treat them

The small parasitic insects, which are visible to the naked eye, are mostly active at night and feed on human blood. They can live in furniture and other belongings. Their bites can lead to rashes and itchiness.

Since Guy-Favreau houses several government offices, Drouin said PSPC has required the building manager to have a general audit of the other federal offices conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

The building manager also informed tenants in the mall of the situation, according to Drouin.

“When we are informed of a situation, we work closely with our partners to ensure that action is taken as soon as possible to resolve it,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Bed bugs found at Winnipeg tax building

As a result of the infestation, hearings at the immigration offices that had been scheduled for Thursday were postponed until further notice. Those affected will be contacted with a new date for their hearings.

Employees are also asked to make alternative work arrangements. They are asked to contact their managers if they need more information.

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada said its building offices on Peel Street remain open.

7:46 Ask an Expert: Bed bugs Ask an Expert: Bed bugs