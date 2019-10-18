Guelph Storm to play first 3-in-3 weekend series of the season

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm will kick off their first three-in-three weekend series of the 2019-20 season on Friday night against the Erie Otters at the Sleeman Centre.

The Storm have allowed 11 goals and only scored two of their own during the two-game losing streak in which they currently find themselves.

They will likely be looking for revenge as one of those losses, a 4-1 final, came at the hands of the Otters last weekend.

Puck drop against Erie on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: Highlights of the Guelph Storm’s 4-1 loss to the Erie Otters on Oct. 12.

After that, the team will hit the road for a Saturday night clash with the Niagara IceDogs, whose last two games were worse than the Storm’s. The IceDogs allowed 15 goals combined in a pair of losses.

The IceDogs will also be travelling ahead of their tilt with the Storm after a Friday night match in Mississauga.

The Storm will wrap things up on Sunday in a matinee game with the Sudbury Wolves at the Sleeman Centre.

Sudbury will be finishing off a three-in-three weekend as well after a stop in Owen Sound on Saturday night before making their way to Guelph.

Play-by-play host Larry Mellott will be with the Storm the whole weekend and will have the call of each game live on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

Tickets for the two home games can be purchased on the Storm’s website.

