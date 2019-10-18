Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Guelph Storm to play first 3-in-3 weekend series of the season

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 18, 2019 12:11 pm
The Guelph Storm are gearing up for three games in a row this weekend.
The Guelph Storm are gearing up for three games in a row this weekend. Terry Wilson / OHL Images

The Guelph Storm will kick off their first three-in-three weekend series of the 2019-20 season on Friday night against the Erie Otters at the Sleeman Centre.

The Storm have allowed 11 goals and only scored two of their own during the two-game losing streak in which they currently find themselves.

READ MORE: Owen Bennett makes 25 saves as Guelph Storm beat Sarnia Sting 5-3

They will likely be looking for revenge as one of those losses, a 4-1 final, came at the hands of the Otters last weekend.

Puck drop against Erie on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: Highlights of the Guelph Storm’s 4-1 loss to the Erie Otters on Oct. 12. 

Story continues below advertisement

After that, the team will hit the road for a Saturday night clash with the Niagara IceDogs, whose last two games were worse than the Storm’s. The IceDogs allowed 15 goals combined in a pair of losses.

The IceDogs will also be travelling ahead of their tilt with the Storm after a Friday night match in Mississauga.

The Storm will wrap things up on Sunday in a matinee game with the Sudbury Wolves at the Sleeman Centre.

Sudbury will be finishing off a three-in-three weekend as well after a stop in Owen Sound on Saturday night before making their way to Guelph.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm add Corey Locke to coaching staff

Play-by-play host Larry Mellott will be with the Storm the whole weekend and will have the call of each game live on Global News Radio 1460 CJOY.

Tickets for the two home games can be purchased on the Storm’s website.

WATCH: Highlights of the Guelph Storm’s 7-1 loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Oct. 11.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
GuelphOHLGuelph StormOntario Hockey LeagueErie OttersSudbury WolvesGuelph Storm highlightsGuelph HockeyStorm HockeyGuelph Storm ScheduleGuelph Storm radioOHL hockey Guelph
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.