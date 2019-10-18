Menu

Students expelled from Vancouver private school over neo-Nazi Facebook group posts

By Sean Boynton and Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:13 am
Updated October 18, 2019 2:16 am
Students walk outside St. George's School in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 5, 2012. .
Students walk outside St. George's School in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday June 5, 2012. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A number of students have been expelled from St. George’s private school in Vancouver over alleged racist behaviour, sources close to the school tell Global News.

According to the sources, who have asked for their identities to be concealed in order to speak freely, the students were involved in a neo-Nazi Facebook group.

It’s not yet known how many students are involved or what the specific actions that got them expelled are.

St. George’s School has not yet returned a request for comment, and have not made any public statements on the matter.

READ MORE: Toronto police arrest another student, lay additional charges in St. Michael’s College School investigation

In a statement Thursday evening, the Ministry of Education said it plans to conduct an inspection of the school in November “to ensure their policies and operations are in line with the Independent School Act.”

Provincial laws include anti-bullying and harassment policies in line with the B.C. Human Rights Code that apply to all private schools, the ministry added.

“Any report of racist behaviour is very concerning,” the ministry said. “As soon as the ministry became aware of this incident it immediately contacted the school.”

The ministry would not comment further on the incident citing privacy laws.

A letter sent to parents and other members of the St. George’s School community on Oct. 2 and obtained by Global News announces the school’s headmaster, Dr. Tom Matthews, is retiring.

READ MORE: B.C. private school teacher fired for showing Grade 5 kids graphic video about Crusades

The letter does not mention any incident or reason for Matthews’ retirement, only highlighting his “long and distinguished career as a professional educator.”

Alex Tsakumis, a former student and past president of the school’s alumni association, said the incident demanded a full investigation.

“Clearly there’s something wrong, and it behooves the board of directors to immediately call everyone, every single one of the school’s constituencies together, and see how something like this could have happened in this day and age,” he said.

Tsakumis said he understands some of the comments made by the students on the Facebook group were “extremely anti-Semitic.”

“I’m very hurt by it,” he said. “It was a great school at one time, and I think anybody who grew up during my era certainly knows that there would have been absolutely no chance for anyone to survive at the school had they committed to this kind of abominable behaviour.”

Announcement from St. George’s School by Sean Boynton on Scribd

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRacismRacistNeo-NaziMinistry Of EducationPrivate SchoolBC Ministry of Educationindependent schoolSt. George's Schoolneo-nazi facebook groupst. george's school students expelledstudents expelledvancouver private school
