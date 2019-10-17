QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, October 17, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Jeremie Poirier and Brady Burns scored in the shootout as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Burns also had a power-play goal at the 10:10 mark of the second period for the Sea Dogs (4-7-0). Zachary Bouthillier made 29 saves for the win.

Shawn Element replied on the power play for the Titan (0-6-4). Cole Huckins had a shootout goal for Acadie-Bathurst and Tristan Berube stopped 35 shots.

Saint John was 1 for 6 on the power play and the Titan were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

