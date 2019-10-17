Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, October 17, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 9:11 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 9:12 pm

BATHURST, N.B. – Jeremie Poirier and Brady Burns scored in the shootout as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Burns also had a power-play goal at the 10:10 mark of the second period for the Sea Dogs (4-7-0). Zachary Bouthillier made 29 saves for the win.

Shawn Element replied on the power play for the Titan (0-6-4). Cole Huckins had a shootout goal for Acadie-Bathurst and Tristan Berube stopped 35 shots.

Saint John was 1 for 6 on the power play and the Titan were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsSaint John Sea DogsAcadie-Bathurst TitanROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIESMoncton WildcatsQuebec RempartsCape Breton Screaming EaglesRimouski OceanicSherbrooke PhoenixCharlottetown IslandersChicoutimi SagueneensBlainville-Boisbriand ArmadaVal-d'Or Foreursdrummondville-voltigeursgatineau-olympiquesbaie-comeau-drakkarqmjhl-roundupshawinigan-cataractesvictoriaville-tigres
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.