Halton police set to provide update in Oakville homicide probe

Halton Regional Police have called a news conference for Friday morning to provide an update on their investigation into a homicide over the summer.

Police were called Aug. 24 about a man found lying on a sidewalk in the area of Allan and Church streets, just north of Lake Shore Road East, with obvious injuries to his chest.

Investigators say 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari died at the scene.

At the time, detectives had said they wanted to speak with a man who was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident in a newer-model, black, four-door Volkswagen Golf.

Chief Stephen Tanner with Halton police and Supt. Kevin Maher will hold the news conference at police headquarters at 10 a.m.

