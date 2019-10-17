Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halton police set to provide update in Oakville homicide probe

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 17, 2019 6:24 pm
Chief Stephen Tanner with Halton police and Supt. Kevin Maher will hold the news conference at police headquarters at 10 a.m.
Chief Stephen Tanner with Halton police and Supt. Kevin Maher will hold the news conference at police headquarters at 10 a.m. Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police have called a news conference for Friday morning to provide an update on their investigation into a homicide over the summer.

Police were called Aug. 24 about a man found lying on a sidewalk in the area of Allan and Church streets, just north of Lake Shore Road East, with obvious injuries to his chest.

READ MORE: 91-year-old man found dead in Oakville was the victim of a homicide: police

Investigators say 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari died at the scene.

At the time, detectives had said they wanted to speak with a man who was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident in a newer-model, black, four-door Volkswagen Golf.

READ MORE: Police release footage of vehicle of interest in suspicious death of 91-year-old man from Oakville

Chief Stephen Tanner with Halton police and Supt. Kevin Maher will hold the news conference at police headquarters at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at GO stations: Halton police
Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at GO stations: Halton police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OakvilleHalton Regional PoliceHomicide InvestigationHaltonHalton RegionOakville HomicideEdmund FerrariOakville murderEdmund Ferrari homicideHalton Police Chief Stephen Tanner
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.