Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog investigating RCMP arrest that left girl with broken wrist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 7:58 am
IIU Director Zane Tessler.
IIU Director Zane Tessler. Global News / File

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an arrest that left a 16-year-old girl with a broken wrist.

The police watchdog said the incident took place Oct. 8 in Thompson, Man., when RCMP were called to a domestic disturbance and tried to take the teen into custody.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

The IIU said the teen became uncooperative, and police had to use force to put her under arrest.

Four days later, she went to Thompson Hospital complaining of a sore arm, and was diagnosed with a dislocated right elbow and a fractured right wrist.

Under the IIU’s mandate, a fractured wrist is considered a serious injury, and triggered the investigation.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information or video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg Police officers demonstrate Use of Force training
Winnipeg Police officers demonstrate Use of Force training
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPManitoba RCMPIIUIndependent Investigation UnitPolice use of forceTeen SuspectDomestic DisturbanceThompson Man.Broken Wrist
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.