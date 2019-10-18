Police watchdog investigating RCMP arrest that left girl with broken wrist

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an arrest that left a 16-year-old girl with a broken wrist.

The police watchdog said the incident took place Oct. 8 in Thompson, Man., when RCMP were called to a domestic disturbance and tried to take the teen into custody.

READ MORE: IIU releases information on investigations started during Manitoba election blackout

The IIU said the teen became uncooperative, and police had to use force to put her under arrest.

Four days later, she went to Thompson Hospital complaining of a sore arm, and was diagnosed with a dislocated right elbow and a fractured right wrist.

Under the IIU’s mandate, a fractured wrist is considered a serious injury, and triggered the investigation.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information or video footage are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 Winnipeg Police officers demonstrate Use of Force training Winnipeg Police officers demonstrate Use of Force training