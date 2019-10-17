Menu

Crime

2 people taken into custody after weapons call in Tracy, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 4:08 pm
New Brunswick RCMP took two people into custody after an incident in Tracy, N.B., on Thursday. .
New Brunswick RCMP took two people into custody after an incident in Tracy, N.B., on Thursday. . Megan Yamoah/Global News

Two people were taken into custody after RCMP responded en masse to a weapons call came in just after midnight on Thursday in Tracy, N.B.

Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RMCP, told Global News that an incident at a home on Route 101 resulted in a standoff between police and two people inside the residence.

A neighbouring home was briefly evacuated.

The situation was resolved at approximately 11:30 a.m., when a man and a woman were taken into custody

Rogers-Marsh said no charges had been laid but that the incident is still under investigation.

