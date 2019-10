Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old man from Saint-Léolin, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Black Rock, N.B., according to police.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash on Route 135 happened just after 8 p.m.

Police say the man’s vehicle left the road, rolled and caught on fire. He died at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate what caused the crash.

