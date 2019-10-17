Menu

Politics

NDP would ‘encourage’ provinces to improve delivery of health care, Singh says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 10:39 am
Updated October 17, 2019 10:40 am
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh dances to his theme song during a rally with supporters in Montreal on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh dances to his theme song during a rally with supporters in Montreal on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

WELLAND, Ont. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would use federal health-care transfers to provinces to influence their decisions and encourage better delivery of services.

Singh told the Winnipeg Free Press that he would push for an emergency room in that city to be re-opened, and he kicked off his campaign by promising to get a new hospital built in Brampton, Ont.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says NDP will commit to funding for new Brampton, Ont. hospital
Federal Election 2019: Singh says NDP will commit to funding for new Brampton, Ont. hospital

But health care is a provincial responsibility, and Singh acknowledged today that Ottawa doesn’t have the power to force the provinces to comply.

He says the federal government does “have the power to be persuasive,” and could urge that increased investments come with better health-care services.

Why health care is a top election issue
Why health care is a top election issue

Singh has also said he won’t interfere with another matter of provincial jurisdiction — Quebec’s controversial secularism law.

Known as Bill 21, the law bans civil servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols and is popular in Quebec.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
NDPFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaHealth CareJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaHealth care servicesNDP leaderBrampton HospitalWinnipeg emergency room
