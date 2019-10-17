Barber moves boy with autism outside after he gets overwhelmed inside shop

Send this page to someone via email

When a boy became overwhelmed during his haircut, Ohio barber Marco Conti didn’t hesitate to accommodate him.

At two years old, Brycen Juby was diagnosed with autism and apraxia of speech. He was nonverbal until age five, mother Ashley Juby told Yahoo Lifestyle.

For Brycen, 7, getting his hair cut hasn’t been easy. Juby said it has been a “screaming meltdown every time.”

READ MORE: ‘Do the right thing’ — Eugene Levy calls on Ford government to reverse autism funding changes

“For the last roughly four years, my husband [Joe] has been cutting his hair at home,” Juby said. “[Brycen] would still melt down every time.”

But it seemed like Brycen was getting more and more used to the task, so they made the trip to Marky Fresh Barbershop in Mentor, Ohio, to give it a shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Ashley said she reached out to the shop and asked if Brycen could get his hair cut after hours, when the shop was closed.

Conti didn’t hesitate to schedule them in.

0:47 Federal Election: Conservative platform to include funding to help people with Autism Federal Election: Conservative platform to include funding to help people with Autism

“Marco was happy to help any way he could,” Juby explained. “To find someone so accommodating was such a relief.”

Conti told the publication that when the boy arrived with his dad, he became overwhelmed almost immediately. So he offered to cut his hair outside.

“Brycen, with tears down his cheeks, agreed,” Conti said.

For the boy, the haircut was huge.

READ MORE: Sensory-friendly shopping hours being rolled out at Edmonton Safeways, Sobeys

“This is a new start for Brycen, being at the public school,” Juby said. “He has worked so hard to be in a bigger school and was so ready.

“There are kind, patient, understanding people out there,” she continued. “Marco was ready for however the situation would turn out.”

The moment — with Conti trimming Brycen’s hair and dad Joe cradling his face — was caught on camera and shared to the shop’s Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: U.S. school faces backlash after boy with autism told to work in bathroom

“We try to make it an equal playing field for everybody and we try to adapt to that person and try to make it a personal experience for them,” Conti told Fox 8.

“It’s really part of the experience,” he said. “We want everyone that comes in here to feel good and leave even better.”

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca