Kitchener Rangers’ Francesco Pinelli to play for Canada at U-17 challenge

Kitchener Rangers‘ rookie forward Francesco Pinelli has been selected to play for Canada at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the team announced Wednesday.

Pinelli is off to a fast start with the Rangers, having scored six goals while setting up four others over the team’s first nine games.

A native of Stoney Creek, Pinelli was selected with the Rangers’ 13th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

He joins 65 other young Canadians who will be split into three teams at the tournament, which runs from Nov. 2 to 9 in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.

The Canadians will be split into three teams and face off against players from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

The team also announced on Wednesday that forward Riley Damiani and netminder Jacob Ingham will play for Team OHL in Game 3 of the 2019 CIBC Canada/Russia Series.

The two sides will square off at the Aud in Kitchener on Nov. 7.