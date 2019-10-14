Menu

OHL Roundup: Monday, October 14, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 5:22 pm

OTTAWA – Kevin Bahl scored 2:22 into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67’s to an 8-7 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Monday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Marco Rossi and Graeme Clarke each scored twice and tacked on an assist for Ottawa (6-3-0), Austen Keating had a goal and three helpers and Mitchell Hoelscher and Noel Hoefenmayer supplied the rest of the offence.

Nick Wong led the Frontenacs (1-5-3) with a pair of goals. Dawson Baker, Lucas Rowe, Luke Drewitt, Vitali Pinchuk and Evan Brand also scored.

Cedrick Andree started in net for the 67’s, allowed three goals on nine shots through 10:27. Will Cranley stopped 15-of-19 attempts the rest of the way.

Kingston’s Brendon Bonello made 31 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

RANGERS 7 WOLVES 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Liam Hawel scored a hat trick and Ville Ottavainen had a goal and three assists as the Rangers (5-1-3) downed Sudbury (6-4-0).

BATTALION 7 GREYHOUNDS 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Matthew Struthers capped a hat trick with an empty-net goal 18:38 into the third period, and had two assists for a five-point day, leading North Bay (3-6-0) over the Greyhounds (5-4-0).

BULLDOGS 7 COLTS 5

HAMILTON — Jan Jenik and Arthur Kaliyev had two goals and two helpers apiece, Logan Morrison chipped in with a goal and three helpers and the Bulldogs (4-5-0) defeated Barrie (5-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2019.

