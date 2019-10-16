Red Deer man dead after being hit by train in Blackfalds, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a train in the town of Blackfalds, Alta., on Wednesday.

RCMP closed down the roads around the train crossing at Broadway Avenue and Greg Street just before 6 p.m. following the incident.

The train crossing at the intersection involved is marked with arms and flashing lights.

The pedestrian, who police said was from Red Deer, was pronounced dead on scene by officials.

The roadways were opened to traffic around 9 p.m.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement