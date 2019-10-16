Menu

Red Deer man dead after being hit by train in Blackfalds, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 11:38 pm
City concerned train delays slowing emergency response times, an issue the mayor is bringing to the Rail Safety Working Group.
A Red Deer man has died after being struck by a train in Blackfalds, Alta. File / Global News

A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a train in the town of Blackfalds, Alta., on Wednesday.

RCMP closed down the roads around the train crossing at Broadway Avenue and Greg Street just before 6 p.m. following the incident.

The train crossing at the intersection involved is marked with arms and flashing lights.

The pedestrian, who police said was from Red Deer, was pronounced dead on scene by officials.

The roadways were opened to traffic around 9 p.m.

RCMP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

