Crime

Four arrested after drug raids in Northumberland County, Oshawa: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 8:07 pm
A sample of drugs seized during raids in Colborne and Oshawa on Wednesday.
A sample of drugs seized during raids in Colborne and Oshawa on Wednesday. Northumberland OPP

Four people face drug-relation charges following a search of residences in Northumberland County and Durham region on Wednesday.

The OPP’s community street crime units (CSCU), with assistance from Durham Regional Police Service, various OPP specialty units and uniform members executed controlled drug and substance warrants at a residence and a vehicle in Colborne and at a residence in Oshawa.

Officers seized suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, magic mushrooms, cash and drug-trafficking related items. Four people were arrested.

A sample of drugs seized in Colborne and Oshawa.
A sample of drugs seized in Colborne and Oshawa. Northumberland OPP
A sample of drugs seized in Colborne and Oshawa.
A sample of drugs seized in Colborne and Oshawa. OPP

Randy Webster, 35, Dawn Marie Curran, 47, and Robert Donald Bremner, 41, all of Cramahe Township were arrested and each charged with possession of a schedule one substance (cocaine) and possession of a schedule three substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Curran was additionally charged with breaching a court order.

Nathan Kumar Persuad, 23, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule 3 substance
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

OPP say all four accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 30.

