Kingston police looking for 3 people suspected of multiple thefts, break-ins

Kingston police are looking for a couple caught on camera and a unidentified getaway driver they say broke into and stole from several Kingston homes.

Police say the couple targeted homes in the Crossfield Avenue neighbourhood on Oct. 13 around 9:15 a.m, circling the neighbourhood while waiting for homeowners to leave.

The couple would then break into the homes, police say, entering bedrooms to steal jewelry.

Police also say the couple broke into several east end homes.

The male suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 40-50 years of age, six feet tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He is described as balding with black hair and was caught on camera wearing a distinctive white sleeveless vest over a black long sleeve shirt with grey jogging pants and a white hat.

The female suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 40-50 years of age, five feet tall, and weighing 150 pounds. She has long black hair and was wearing a grey sweater and a white hat.

Police say the couple got into a new black Chevrolet Sileverado with an extended cab that was driven by a third suspect.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact Det. Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.

Detectives are also asking anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the the Crossfield Avenue area to check them and to communicate with police if they notice the couple.

To provide tips anonymously, calling Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.