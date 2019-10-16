Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for 3 people suspected of multiple thefts, break-ins

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 5:47 pm
Kingston police say these two people broke into numerous Kingston homes and stole a large amount of jewelry.
Kingston police say these two people broke into numerous Kingston homes and stole a large amount of jewelry. Kingston police / Submitted

Kingston police are looking for a couple caught on camera and a unidentified getaway driver they say broke into and stole from several Kingston homes.

Police say the couple targeted homes in the Crossfield Avenue neighbourhood on Oct. 13 around 9:15 a.m, circling the neighbourhood while waiting for homeowners to leave.

The couple would then break into the homes, police say, entering bedrooms to steal jewelry.

READ MORE: 2 injured in Kingston break and enter

Police also say the couple broke into several east end homes.

The male suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 40-50 years of age, six feet tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He is described as balding with black hair and was caught on camera wearing a distinctive white sleeveless vest over a black long sleeve shirt with grey jogging pants and a white hat.

Story continues below advertisement
Kingston Police investigating racist note left at Queen’s University residence
Kingston Police investigating racist note left at Queen’s University residence

The female suspect is described as Middle Eastern, 40-50 years of age, five feet tall, and weighing 150 pounds. She has long black hair and was wearing a grey sweater and a white hat.

Police say the couple got into a new black Chevrolet Sileverado with an extended cab that was driven by a third suspect.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact Det. Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.

READ MORE: Suspect broke into house while homeowner was sleeping: Kingston police

Detectives are also asking anyone who may have surveillance cameras in the the Crossfield Avenue area to check them and to communicate with police if they notice the couple.

To provide tips anonymously, calling Kingston police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Kingston Policetheft kingstonbreak and enter kingstonbreak in Kingstonhome invasion Kingstoncouple break in kingstoncrossfield avenue break inkingston police break and entertheft from home kingston
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.