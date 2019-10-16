Edmonton-Strathcona Green Party candidate withdraws from race, suggests voters in riding support NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton-Strathcona‘s Green Party candidate Michael Kalmanovitch announced Wednesday that he is ceasing his campaign, and hopes that Green Party voters in the riding will support the NDP.

On Kalmanovitch’s official campaign Facebook page, his team posted a statement:

“Green Candidate Michael Kalmanovitch has ended his campaign as of 1 p.m. today,” the statement said in part.

“It looks like Michael is not going to win so he is doing the second best thing and ceasing his campaign.” Tweet This

The statement directly tags NDP candidate Heather McPherson and suggests those who would have supported Kalmanovitch put their votes to McPherson.

The Green Party sent out an official notice Wednesday afternoon that Kalmanovich has been removed as a candidate and is no longer a member of the party.

Edmonton-Strathcona has remained an NDP stronghold since Linda Duncan was first elected in 2008.

Duncan announced she would not be seeking re-election last year.

In the 2015 election, Duncan won with 24,446 votes. Conservative candidate Len Thom came in second with 17,395, while Liberal Eleanor Olszewski received 11,524. Jacob K. Binnema of the Green party received 1,278, or 2.3% of the votes in the riding.

Global News has reached out to Heather McPherson for comment.