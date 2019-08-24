Federal NDP leader visits party stronghold, mingles with potential voters at Edmonton Fringe Festival

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh met with potential voters on Saturday in an Edmonton riding that for more than a decade his party has held the seat for.

The writ has yet to be dropped, but for weeks now, Canadian political leaders have been trying to drum up support for their parties ahead of the 2019 federal election.

Singh dropped by the Edmonton International Fringe Festival, which takes place primarily in the Edmonton-Strathcona riding, along with the candidate for the constituency, Heather McPherson.

Singh said he was at the Fringe Festival to check out the event, which he’s been to before, and also to show support for McPherson, who is running for the seat Linda Duncan has held for the NDP since 2008. Duncan announced last year she would not be seeking a fourth term in office.

Singh said he also attended a pharmacare roundtable in Alberta’s capital.

“We’re committed to making sure people are put front and centre,” Singh said. “We make people’s lives easier, we lift up people with better programs — health care that’s expanded to include… head-to-toe coverage of medication, dental care, eye care — this is what we believe in.”

McPherson said she believes there’s a good chance she can retain Edmonton-Strathcona for the New Democats. Prior to Duncan’s win in 2008, the Conservatives held the seat.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to hold it as an NDP seat,” McPherson said.

“It’s a quirky community. You can see that by being out at the Fringe, and we’re going to keep it a bit quirky. ”

Other candidates expected to run in Edmonton-Strathcona this fall are Sam Lilly with the Conservatives, Michael Kalmanovitch with the Greens and Eleanor Olszewski with the Liberals.