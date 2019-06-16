NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to unveil platform ahead of 2019 federal election

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to unveil his party’s platform ahead of the 2019 federal election at the NDP convention in Hamilton on Sunday.

The party released a document titled ‘A New Deal for People’ on Sunday, which sets out the NDP’s vision for Canada.

The document outlines the party’s plan to expand the health-care system with a “comprehensive, universal and public” pharmacare program which they say will save families more than $500 a year.

“We hear the worry in people’s voices — life keeps getting harder. The services we count on, like health care, are being cut and squeezed and medicine gets more expensive,” Singh said in a press release. “A decade of Conservative underinvestment has hurt our public health-care system and the Liberal approach of endless delays isn’t delivering the results that Canadians need.”

The party says it plans to expand Canada’s health-care system and will develop a “long-term roadmap” include dental care, eye care, hearing care, mental-health care, seniors care and more in the Canada Health Act.

“We believe that we need to work towards a health-care system that covers us from head to toe,” Singh said. “Under our plan, Canadians will see a historic expansion of the services covered under our national health-care system for the 21st century.”

The document also includes the NDP commitment to “invest in making life better for all Canadians,” by having the richest of the top one per cent pay one per cent more.

Though the writ has not been dropped, the federal election is expected to take place in October.