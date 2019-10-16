West Kelowna Warriors sold; BCHL confirms it is purchasing team

Send this page to someone via email

Will they stay or will they go?

That’s the bottom-line question following news that the B.C. Hockey League is attempting to purchase the beleaguered West Kelowna Warriors.

“I can confirm that the BCHL has purchased the West Kelowna Warriors, but we will not comment further until the deal closes,” Jesse Adamson of the BCHL told Global News in an email on Wednesday morning.

Global News has reached out to team owner Kim Dobranski for more information.

Dobranski purchased the team in 2018, and the team has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Last season, the players performed a minor walkout when former coach Geoff Grimwood was fired. The team is also being sued, and it appears to be under financial hardship, with Dobranski having gone public earlier this year for more fan support.

While relocation may seem far-fetched, it’s possible the Warriors could move.

In 2017, the Warriors seem slated to move to Delta, but that relocation effort eventually failed.

Further, earlier this month, the BCHL announced the addition of a new franchise, the Cranbook Bucks, so there is interest in other markets throughout the province.

But whether the Warriors stay or go, whoever becomes the next owner will be inheriting a franchise that’s had middling success since relocating to the Okanagan from Langley in 2006 – good seasons, but not consistently great.

For example, while the team won a national championship in 2016, it has never claimed first place in Interior Division standings, finishing second three times in 13 seasons.

During that same time span, Penticton has 10 first-place finishes, including the last eight, plus three league titles, while Vernon won the league title three consecutive times (2009-11).