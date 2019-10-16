Special teams on fire as Edmonton Oilers host Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers aim to keep their early season success on special teams going Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Oilers have the best penalty killing in the NHL at 95 per cent. Their power play is second at 40 per cent.

“We’re a confident group right now,” said Leon Draisaitl of the power play unit. “We work hard at it, and we make the right plays at the right time so far.”

“Our power play hasn’t changed that much from last year other than Nealer [James Neal] has jumped in there,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Neal has been the key man with the man advantage, potting six of the Oilers eight power play goals.

“He’s really smart around the net. He knows where to go. He knows how to position himself,” explained Draisaitl.

The Oilers are coming off their first loss of the season and boast a record of 5-1-0.

“We should have that ‘never lose two in a row’ kind of mentality,” said Draisaitl.

Forward Joakim Nygard will be out two to four weeks with a rib injury.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Khaira – Sheahan – P. Russell

Jurco – Granlund – Archibald

Klefbom – Persson

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Benning

Koskinen

Sherwood Park native Carter Hart is expected to start in goal for the Flyers.

Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. and play-by-play at 7:30 p.m.