Sports

Special teams on fire as Edmonton Oilers host Flyers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 16, 2019 2:20 pm
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday December 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday December 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Oilers aim to keep their early season success on special teams going Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Oilers have the best penalty killing in the NHL at 95 per cent. Their power play is second at 40 per cent.

“We’re a confident group right now,” said Leon Draisaitl of the power play unit. “We work hard at it, and we make the right plays at the right time so far.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win streak comes to an end in Chicago

“Our power play hasn’t changed that much from last year other than Nealer [James Neal] has jumped in there,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Neal has been the key man with the man advantage, potting six of the Oilers eight power play goals.

“He’s really smart around the net. He knows where to go. He knows how to position himself,” explained Draisaitl.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers are coming off their first loss of the season and boast a record of 5-1-0.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Edmonton Oilers – 6 questions after 6 games

“We should have that ‘never lose two in a row’ kind of mentality,” said Draisaitl.

Forward Joakim Nygard will be out two to four weeks with a rib injury.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Khaira – Sheahan – P. Russell

Jurco – Granlund – Archibald

Klefbom – Persson

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Benning

Koskinen

Sherwood Park native Carter Hart is expected to start in goal for the Flyers.

Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. and play-by-play at 7:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlPhiladelphia FlyersDave TippettJames NealCarter Hart
