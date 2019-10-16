Menu

Crime

Man accused of sexual interfering with 4 girls in North Battleford, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 11:57 am
Lonnie Wuttunee, who is wanted by Battlefords RCMP for sexual interference, may be in Saskatoon.
Lonnie Wuttunee, who is wanted by Battlefords RCMP for sexual interference, may be in Saskatoon. Battlefords RCMP / Supplied

A man accused of sexually interfering with four young girls may be in Saskatoon, Battlefords RCMP said.

Police said they received four separate calls over a three-week period stating the girls had been inappropriately touched, but were not physically harmed.

The alleged incidents happened in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 101st Street of North Battleford.

A warrant has been issued for Lonnie Wuttunee, 33, who is charged with four counts of sexual interference.

Police said Wuttunee has no fixed address and is believed to be living in Saskatoon.

He is described by police as tall with a husky build and dark hair. He has a Jesus tattoo on the inside of his left forearm and a tattoo of a feather on his left hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wuttunee is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

